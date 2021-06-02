MCMEO identifies man who was fatally shot by Milwaukee police on south side

National-World

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (MCMEO) identified the 49-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer off a porch on Milwaukee’s south side Sunday night, May 30.

On Tuesday, June 1, Roberto Zielinski was identified by MCMEO.

Zielinski was allegedly firing shots near 29th and Cleveland around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Milwaukee police say officers arrived at the home, heard shots and saw an armed man, now identified Zielinski, on the front porch. Police say he went to the back porch and fired more shots. The release says the officers gave verbal commands to drop the gun, and Zielinski refused.

One officer, a 47-year-old veteran with more than six years of service, shot and killed the man on the porch. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

