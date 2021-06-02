Woman charged, accused of driving SUV to hit mother and infant on walk

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas City mother is recovering after investigators say a woman intentionally drove an SUV to hit her and her baby as they walked in their neighborhood.

Several home surveillance cameras captured video near 101st Place and N. Oak Trafficway. Investigators obtained the videos that have not been released to the public. According to court documents, investigators described the crime as an “unprovoked, repeated attack on a mother pushing an infant in a stroller.”

On Saturday, May 29, Teirra Finch says she buckled her 2-month-old son into a car seat that attaches to their stroller. “Just a normal walk,” Finch said. “I just wanted a fresh breath of air.”

During their walk, she said the driver of an SUV drove dangerously close to her and her baby. “She crossed over the curb,” Finch said. “We made eye contact and she kept coming closer.”

Worried for her baby’s safety, Finch called 911 and her husband to come pick them up. She says she didn’t recognize the driver. “Never crossed paths,” Finch said. “I don’t know who she is.”

Then, she heard the SUV coming back toward them a second time. “For her to go around and double back and come do it again,” Finch said. “It’s hurtful and it’s traumatizing.”

According to court documents, video surveillance clearly showed the suspect, Michele Klingler, drove over the grass to directly strike the mother and child.

Finch’s shoulders and legs were injured. Her baby’s car seat flew across the yard. “After we got hit, I was screaming for help,” Finch said. “Of course, I was screaming for my child. Seeing my baby fling across the yard was terrifying.”

First responders did not find any apparent injuries to her son, but the family will continue to closely monitor him to make sure injuries do not develop over time. They believe he could have been severely injured or even killed if he had not been buckled into a car seat at the time they were struck.

Finch says she no longer feels safe going for a walk. “Even when I’m trying not to think about it, I’m thinking about it,” Finch said. “Just hearing me scream for him. My biggest question is why? Why me? I could have been taken from my kids.”

Klingler, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Klingler is scheduled to be in court for a hearing on June 8. Her bond was set at $75,000.

