ATMs ripped from stores overnight

NORTH BRANFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A couple of smash and grabs are under investigation in North Branford.

According to police, they happened on Middletown Avenue and Foxon Road overnight.

One happened at 1371 Middletown Ave. The second was at 271 Foxon Rd.

Police said in both cases, a chain was attached to a large vehicle and used to tear ATMs out of the buildings.

Both of the businesses were unoccupied at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Branford police.

