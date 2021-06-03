Break-in at Brewery caught on camera

National-World

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — Early Tuesday morning, a man was caught on camera breaking into Gilgamesh Brewing.

“It’s pretty disappointing you know?” Owner Micheal Radeke, said.

The surveillance video shows the suspect, using his plaid flannel to cover his face, use a chair from outside to smash his way in. After he climbs in through a window behind the bar, he began walking around the restaurant, grabbing another chair and smashing another window in the dining area.

Luckily, Radeke said nothing was stolen – but after a long year navigating the pandemic, he said this took a hit to everyone’s morale.

“We’ve worked so hard trying to get our clientele back, our employees back. A lot of our employees have been with us for so many years so it’s heartbreaking when they come into work and see all the destruction at a place they really care about,” Radeke said.

Not to mention, Radeke said they’re going to have to replace the windows on their own.

“Like most restaurant owners, we don’t have a big pocketbook to go out and pay for a lot of the work, so we’ll put in the windows ourselves,” he said.

Salem Police said they found the suspect, 32-year-old Michael Robert Vanhoute, Tuesday afternoon and cited him.

