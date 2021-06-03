Chemical leak prompts police to issue shelter in place order

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WOOD RIVER, Illinois (KMOV) — A shelter in place order has been activated for some residents in Wood River due to a chemical leak.

Wednesday afternoon Norfolk Southern Railroad was notified that a stationary rail car containing spent sulfuric acid was over pressurized and venting. The rail car was part of a group of five picked up from the Phillips 66 refinery and staged while awaiting pickup by KCS Railroad. Throughout the night, Norfolk Southern personnel, hazmat crews and local first responders were on scene monitoring and accessing the situation.

Overnight, two adjacent rail cars also began venting to due to over pressurization. Then, around 4:30 a.m. Wood River officers issued a shelter in place order and firefighters started using a water curtain to keep the area safe.

The shelter in place Code Red was issued as a precaution for the area south of Route 143, west of Route 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road. Residents in the impacted area are advised to turn off their HVAC and close windows.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post is on the scene also assisting. In addition, Sixth Street south of Route 143 to Route 111 is closed as a precaution.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and has live updates on this breaking news throughout the morning on News 4 This Morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.