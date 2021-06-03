Driver turns hateful graffiti into messages of support

National-World

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCTV) — River Storm stood along Massachusetts Street on Wednesday afternoon with an unusual request for passersby.

“Hi,” Storm said. “Would you sign my car to stand against hate?”

Most people thought they’d misheard at first. “A card?”

Storm would point at a nearby Chevrolet Equinox, reassuring them that the canvas in question was indeed one of metal.

It was covered in signatures, hearts and messages of love and support.

Just a few days ago, a hateful, ugly message had been written on their same vehicle.

Storm identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, and uses They/Them and He/Him pronouns.

A vandal had scrawled homophobic slurs and the word “die” on their car on Thursday.

After they called the police, Storm had an idea to turn it into something beautiful.

“I came to the realization that I’m not going to cover this up,” they said. “I’m not going to let them win.”

After an hour dozens of people had already signed the car. They wrote phrases like “love always wins.”

Gaby Troup signed her name and drew a heart.

“That’s really cute to turn something ugly into something so beautiful,” she said.

Liam Hagan signed a short time later.

“It’s a simple gesture,” he said, “but I hope it means something.”

“It means the world to me,” said Storm, watching a group sign their names. “Like I have the support of the people of Lawrence.”

They plan to return to Massachusetts Street on Saturday and Sunday to collect more signatures.

