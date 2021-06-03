Famed trial lawyer F. Lee Bailey, whose clients included O.J. Simpson, dies

National-World

F. Lee Bailey, a prominent and controversial defense attorney, died Thursday. His death was confirmed to CNN by Jennifer Sisson, a manager at Bailey’s consulting firm.

Sisson described Bailey as “a great man.”

Bailey was best known for his participation in the successful defenses of high-profile clients, including O.J. Simpson.

Bailey also successfully defended Army Capt. Ernest Medina against court martial charges related to the My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War.