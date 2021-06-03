Highway reopens as wildfire burns; Evacuations lowered

National-World

WASCO COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A wildfire closed both sides of Interstate 84 five miles west of The Dalles on Wednesday. All evacuations have been lowered.

The brush fire broke out the day after Wasco County implemented its burn ban.

Stan Hinatsu with the National Forest Service said the fire kicks off a very early fire season.

“I hope it’s not a bad omen,” Hinatsu said.

Hinatsu said the dry vegetation provided fast fuel for the flames, which started south of the interstate then jumped to the north side thanks to strong winds.

April Acevedo was visiting her grandma at the Pinewood Mobile Manor mobile home park when she said the fire looked like a small pocket of smoke.

She said by time she got off the phone with her aunt less than a minute later, the fire exploded.

“That’s why I was in shock, it surprised me how quick it was,” Acevedo said. “It was really tall flames.”

The fire came within 50 yards of her family’s front porch before wind pushed it to the east.

“I was really worried about my family,” Acevedo said.

Pinewood Mobile Manor was one of the places under Level 3 evacuation orders.

Residents of the mobile home park do not have power or water because the fire knocked down power poles in the area.

According to Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, a couple of engines will stay in the area overnight to keep an eye on hot spots, and crews will return in the daylight Thursday to finish mopping up.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. and was located at milepost 81. The Historic Columbia River Highway (US 30) was also closed in both directions.

Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said a Level 3 evacuation was issued for:

Columbia River Discovery Center and Museum

Pinewood Manor and golf course

The Port of The Dalles

River Road, Columbia Road

Steelhead Road

Crates Way and Klindr Drive

Golf Course Apartments

People were told to evacuate toward Rowena.

At 4:30 p.m. I-84 opened to westbound and eastbound traffic, according to Oregon State Patrol.

At 4:36, I-84 reopened between milepost 64-84, ODOT said. The downed power lines were reportedly pulled from the highway.

As of 5:57 p.m. all evacuations were downgraded to a Level 1: Get Ready, according to WCSO. Residents can return to their properties. Those who live at the Golf Course Apartments and Pinewood Mobile Manor can return home but have to show photo identification to enter the area.

