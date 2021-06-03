Mystery skull washes ashore on a New Jersey beach

National-World

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (KYW) — A mystery washes ashore on a New Jersey beach. A skull showed up on Monday on the sand at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection shared the pictures on Twitter.

We have confirmed that this is the ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale.

— New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (@NewJerseyDEP) June 2, 2021

They said, “You never know what you’re going to find on the beach after a storm.”

It took a few days, but they say it’s the jaw and skull of a minke whale.

