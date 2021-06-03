Reward being offered in suspected road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy in California increased to $450,000

National-World

The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy in a suspected road rage shooting in California has now risen to $450,000, thanks to another donation from the Costa Mesa City Council.

The council unanimously voted on Tuesday to provide an additional $50,000 to the reward, according to a news release from the city of Costa Mesa.

“The senseless tragedy of Aiden Leos’ death has been felt by the entire community,” said Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens. “We want to do what’s necessary to bring Aiden’s killer to justice, to take him or her off our streets, and to deter others from engaging in this type of dangerous conduct.”

Aiden was sitting in a booster seat in the back of a car that his mother was driving north on State Route 55 when he was shot, said Officer Florentino Olivera with the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Aiden’s mother was taking him to kindergarten when the shooting took place, the city council release said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Olivera said.

CHP released a photo of the suspected vehicle in Aiden’s shooting, a white Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen, the city council release said.

“The car was reportedly occupied by a female driver and male passenger,” the release said, adding that CHP received multiple tips after releasing the photo.