Saginaw man wins $1 million after playing lottery

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw man is looking forward to providing a financial cushion for his family after winning $1 million playing the lottery.

The lucky player, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Kroger located on 4672 State St.

“I play the Cashword games regularly and purchased some while I was at the store,” the player said. “I was grilling out that night and decided to scratch my tickets. When I realized I’d won $1 million, I was so shaken up and excited, I couldn’t even finish cooking my dinner.”

The 43-year-old player chose to receive his winnings as a one-time payment of $634,00 than the annual payments for the full amount. He plans to save the money.

“The prize provides a financial cushion for me and my kids. I’ve never had this kind of money, so it is going to change our lives,” the player said.

Lottery instant games can be purchased at more than 10,000 stores across the state. In 2020, players have won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

