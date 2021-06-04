Cops save man who was pinned under vehicle

National-World

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV KSMO) —

“There’s always traffic on Kansas Highway 10 throughout the day,” says Officer Michael Rubow of the Eudora Police Department.

It was no different last Friday when officer Rubow and members of the Eudora Police Department responded to a very scary call, at mile marker 20.

“The victim was changing a tire in this exact location,” says Rubow as he pointed to the spot.

That’s when the trailer fell off the jack landing on top of a man.

Police dash cam showed Lieutenant Tom Willis, responding, and putting weight against the trailer to lift it up.

“l didn’t think he was going to live, when I first arrived, he was in bad shape. I just knew that we had to get that trailer off as quickly as we could,” says Willis.

Two other officers quickly came to assist, and within seconds lifting the estimated 2,000-pound trailer up and dragging the man out to safety.

“I was just thinking about how we can help him and how we can help his wife who was understandably concerned,” says Rubow.

Jeff and his wife were headed to the Grand Canyon when a tire blew out on their trailer.

While he was replacing the tire, the trailer fell off the jack, landing on his head and shoulder.

Jeff has undergone major surgery for his face but is expected to survive.

The final officer from the Eudora Police Department who assisted that day, Austin Kost.

Kost decided the very next day after his shift to go to the hospital to visit the family.

“They were very grateful for the actions of all the officers involved and it was just awesome to see him in that condition and doing much better than what he was when he left,” says Kost

Police say if you ever must do any maintenance on the side of the road or a highway you should always be very careful and try not to go underneath the vehicle.

