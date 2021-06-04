Kidnapping suspect drilled hole between motel units, cops say

National-World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A suspect involved in a 29-hour barricade last week in the south valley took a babysitter and a 4-year-old child hostage after drilling a hole between two motel units, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Antonio Patrick Barry-Edwards.

Responding offers were called to the area of Blue Diamond and Dean Martin at approximately 10:29 a.m. on May 26 for a stolen vehicle investigation. According to police, both a GMC Yukon and a motorcycle were stolen.

While working to recover the vehicles, Barry-Edwards attempted to get on the motorcycle to drive away. An officer “started to fight” with Barry-Edwards, according to the report, at which time the suspect reached inside the officer’s vest to try and retrieve a gun.

The report notes that when Barry-Edwards reached for the gun, the officer kicked the suspect in the head two times, which led the suspect to crawl backwards and eventually enter a unit at the motel.

While barricaded in the unit, the suspect cut a hole into a neighboring unit where a babysitter was napping with a 4-year-old child. The pair awoke to drilling noises, according to the police report.

After drilling through the wall, Barry-Edwards entered the hole he created wearing a bulletproof vest, the report states.

The babysitter reported that she had met Barry-Edwards a day before at a nearby Chevron. The man reportedly told the babysitter that he wasn’t there to hurt her and couldn’t spend the rest of his life in prison, the report said.

According to the report, the babysitter was afraid to leave because Barry-Edwards had a gun.

The report states that the babysitter and the child retreated to the bathroom tub while the suspect remained in the main living area. The babysitter asked multiple times to leave but was told no, according to the report.

According to the report, Barry-Edwards eventually let the child leave through the hole in the wall between units. He had previously put a dresser in the way to cover the hole.

Throughout the night, according to the babysitter, she wasn’t allowed to do anything without the suspect’s permission, including use the restroom.

Barry-Edwards let the babysitter leave the unit on the morning of May 27, according to the report.

