Man accused of stealing mortuary van with 2 bodies inside

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — Phoenix police say a man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a mortuary van with two bodies inside.

Authorities received a call from South Mountain Mortuary just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. Employees had left the vehicle alone for a short time while it was running. Officers then spotted a van matching the description of the mortuary vehicle in the area of 32nd Street and Roeser Road. Jose Aramburo Molina Jr. was located a short time later. Police said he matched witness descriptions and surveillance video of the suspect.

According to Molina’s court paperwork, he was found with five blue pills, which officers believed to be fentanyl, along with several other drugs. Police also found a key fob for the stolen van, which authorities then used to unlock the vehicle. At the scene, an eyewitness identified Molina, police said. Authorities also confirmed two bodies were inside.

During an interview with authorities, Molina claimed that he had picked up the fob from the ground. He was booked on suspicion of improper removal of a dead person, theft, narcotic possession and possession drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, Molina has a history of drug-related charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.