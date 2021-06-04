No tsunami warnings after two 5.9 magnitude earthquakes hit off Oregon coast

National-World

Two 5.9 magnitude earthquakes struck the Pacific Ocean off Oregon’s coast early Friday morning, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The tremors occurred about 89 miles and 98 miles west of the coastal town of Gold Beach, Oregon, after 1 a.m. (PT) Friday morning, according to USGS.

A few people reported light shaking on the coast, the USGS report showed.

At least five earthquakes ranging in magnitudes from 3.2 to 5.9 have occurred in the area in the last few hours, according to USGS.

No tsunami warnings, advisories, watches, or threats were issued following the earthquakes, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Tsunami Warning System.

The USGS reported a cluster of earthquakes in that area at the end of April.