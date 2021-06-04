Woman describes helping children hurt in wrong-way crash

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A woman who jumped in to help those hurt in a wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway is speaking about the experience.

“The scene, oh my God, it was terrifying,” Latasha Williams said.

It involved two cars near Briley Parkway and Airways Boulevard on Wednesday. Police said a man died and eight others were sent to the hospital.

Wednesday night will always stay with Latasha Williams. She said a car next to her drifted over the median and hit a guard rail.

“Once he hit that guard rail, it immediately bounced him off into oncoming traffic and he hit another vehicle,” Williams said.

That other car contained six children and two adults. Williams said she parked her car and ran to the scene. She and others helped get the kids out before first responders got there.

“Automatically, you’re like, oh my God, there’s kids in here, we got to get in here,” Williams said.

MNPD said the wrong-way crash killed a 25-year-old man driving a Nissan Sentra. They said he was going north in the southbound lanes when he hit a Chevy Malibu. All eight people in the Chevy were sent to the hospital.

“I think the first baby that I pulled out was like a 3-month-old and my heart was just crushed. You know what I saw, your heart would be crushed too,” Williams said.

While police try to figure out why someone drove the wrong way, Williams wants to make sure the kids fully recover.

“At this moment, I just want to make sure that those babies are ok. That’s my primary focus,” Williams said.

Of the six children in the Chevy, a 3-month-old, an 8-month-old, and a 13-year-old were seriously hurt. Police are looking to see if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

