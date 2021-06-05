174 pounds of marijuana discovered after flight from Seattle to Atlanta

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta Police’s Airport Interdiction Unit discovered 174 pounds of marijuana on an incoming flight from Seattle last month.

On May 26, a K9 alerted police to five suitcases unloaded from a plane that had arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Officers were able to identify and detain a total of four people who each retrieved at least one of the bags. 2 more suitcases were later found with two of the suspects for a total of seven bags.

In all, police say, the bags contained 174 pounds of marijuana—a street value of about $700k.

The four people arrested were 47-year-old Nicole Golden, 29-year-old Naly Tong, 33-year-old Keomanyvanh Tong, and 32-year-old Jarvis Sheppard. All four were transported to the Clayton County Jail and charged with Trafficking Marijuana.

Police say all four suspects claimed someone else had packed the bag or they were retrieving the bag for a different person.

