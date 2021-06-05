Crash survivor’s service dog in need of surgery after hit-and-run

National-World

BAY CITY, Michigan (WNEM) — A service dog is in need of surgery after he became the victim of a hit-and-run. His mid-Michigan owner is also the survivor of a crash.

Lin Duncan’s service dog, George, hasn’t left her side after a nearly fatal car crash in 2019.

The crash left Duncan with a severed vocal cord, 60 percent of hearing in her left ear, eyesight issues, and that’s just the beginning.

“The poor doctor comes in and I knew he didn’t want to say what he had on his mind,” Duncan said.

Duncan said that the doctor had good news and bad news.

“And I said so what’s the bad? And he says we found a brain tumor,” Duncan explained.

Duncan calls the crash a blessing. If she wouldn’t have had the grueling 10-hour surgery to remove the tumor, she says “it would be my last Christmas.”

That’s where George comes in. Duncan relies on him every day, but now George and Duncan have something in common.

“He got hit. The driver never stopped. I don’t believe he ever slowed down,” Duncan said.

Junction Road is where both Duncan and George’s accident happened.

George is expected to be OK, but he needs thousands of dollars in surgery and therapy. Duncan has already seen an outpouring of love.

“I’m not used to receiving and I never thought I would need it,” Duncan said. “People can shock you and people can be kind and amazing. With everything going on in this world today, it’s amazing to see how much is still there. All this kindness and caring.”

