Child accidentally shoots himself in convenience store parking lot

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BELTON, Missouri (KCTV) — The Belton Police Department is investigating after a boy shot himself while inside a vehicle on Saturday.

The incident happened just before noon in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 7900 block of E. 171st St.

Police say the child was in the backseat of his parent’s vehicle when he sustained a gunshot wound in the hand and leg.

The child was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.

Initial information indicated the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted, police say.

How the child got the gun and “other aspects of this case” are still being investigated, according to the police department.

No one else was injured in this incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.