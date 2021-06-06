Wisconsin governor officially announces re-election campaign

National-World

MADISON, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Gov. Tony Evers made it official, announcing his re-election bid on a virtual stage at the State Democratic Convention Saturday.

“Wisconsin, I’m in,” Evers said during his remarks at the virtual state Democratic convention. “I’m running for re-election.”

Evers said he’s running again because his work is far from over as he’s hoping to be the one who can continue to block Republican proposal he believes are not in the best interest of Wisconsinites.

“The stakes are just too damn high, we’re up against another decade of rigged maps, we’re up against stripping protections for preexisting conditions and a women’s right to choose.”

Throughout Evers three years in office he’s faced GOP opposition to many of his priorities such as expanding the BadgerCare Plus program and legalizing marijuana, but one accomplish Evers did tout was his ability to strike a new deal with Foxconn.

“We believe economic development is a hell of a lot more than a handout to big corporations — which, by the way, is why I cleaned up the last administration’s Foxconn mess and delivered on my promise to negotiate a better deal,” Evers said.

The governor also highlighted another campaign promise to keep protections in place for those with preexisting conditions by removing the state from a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act.

A lingering question on Evers re-election bid is whether or not his current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will stay in his role or jump in the crowded Democratic field for U.S. Senate.

A spokeswoman with the Republican Party of Wisconsin accused Evers of multiple failures including not getting kids back in the classroom sooner and not getting unemployment benefits out sooner during the pandemic.

“Evers has nothing to campaign on except a record of incompetence, absent leadership and four years of zero accomplishment,” said Anna Kelly, spokeswoman with RPW.

