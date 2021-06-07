Amazon driver arrested after alleged assault on woman

National-World

CASTRO VALLEY (KPIX) — Alameda County authorities on Friday confirmed the arrest of a female Amazon delivery driver who allegedly assaulted a woman in Castro Valley during a confrontation.

The incident happened Thursday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies took 21-year-old Amazon delivery person Itzel Ramirez into custody after receiving a 911 call from a 67-year-old woman who said the Amazon driver punched her at least 10 times in the face and head.

According to deputies, the incident happened on the 22200 block of Center Street in Castro Valley when the victim and the driver had a verbal confrontation where the victim used an expletive to describe the driver before the assault.

The driver told deputies she hit the woman in self-defense. Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious bodily injury and felony elder abuse and booked at Santa Rita Jail.

Authorities said her bail was set at $100,000.

