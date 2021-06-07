County makes Juneteenth paid holiday for staff

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV KSMO) — On Monday, Jackson County designated Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for county staff.

This comes after the county legislature approved Ordinance 5513 during a meeting at the county courthouse.

A release states: “Per the ordinance, the County will observe Juneteenth as a paid holiday for staff and close county offices on the third Friday in June. This year, that day will be Friday, June 18.”

Once signed by County Executive Frank White Jr., the ordinance will immediately take effect.

This is the second year that Jackson County will be recognizing Juneteeth as a holiday. White signed an executive order last year that gave county staff a floating holiday.

“I am very excited and extremely proud to sign this ordinance into law which finally acknowledges the struggles, perseverance and contributions of Black people in our community and country,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.

“The leadership of Legislator Jalen Anderson, who introduced the ordinance, and his fellow colleagues is a clear indication that Jackson County is committed to putting in the hard work and having the tough conversations necessary to break down structural inequities and systems of oppression,” he said. “Together, we are taking a small, yet significant step forward to ensure true equity and liberation for the Black community.”

The release adds: “Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of enslavement of Black people by white people in the United States. On June 19, 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Texas to read and enforce the proclamation that ended slavery. Starting in 1866, Juneteenth – June 19 – has been celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.