Family finds teen in bathroom after he wanders into wrong house

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — A Florida teen was caught in the bathroom of an East Naples home Sunday after mistaking the home for his ex-girlfriend’s, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Osorio-Martinez, 18, of Naples, was found in the bathroom of a home on Tamiami Trail when a woman who was getting ready to take a shower discovered him, according to the arrest report.

The woman asked Osorio-Martinez who he was when the 18-year-old responded saying he was at the wrong house. He then hid in the bathtub, witnesses told deputies.

The woman’s boyfriend threw Osorio-Martinez out of the house and authorities were called.

Deputies discovered the teen did have texts from an ex-girlfriend saying she was leaving a door open for him.

Coincidentally, the home Osorio-Martinez entered had a front door that did not close all the way due to construction on the frame, according to the woman living at the home.

Deputies said due to the teen’s statements it was determined he did not intend to commit a burglary.

