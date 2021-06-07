Loved ones suspect foul play in death of mom

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — One day after Joanna Ryals’ body was found on the side of Rangeline Road in Theodore, what caused her death remains a mystery, but her loved ones suspect something sinister.

Her boyfriend, Jack Storer and her family, grew concerned Saturday morning when they couldn’t reach her. They’d gone to police to file a missing persons report when they learned her body had been found.

“Friday night, the last time I’d seen her she asked me how much I loved her and I told her I wanted to marry her,” he said.

The 34-year-old mother’s body was found the next day.

An officer on scene told FOX10 News ALEA had initially been called out to investigate, but turned it over to Mobile police when they couldn’t find any signs that she’d been hit by a car.

MPD traffic homicide investigators could be seen collecting any evidence they could, taking measurements of the surrounding area.

Storer says that area of Rangeline is not somewhere Ryals would walk.

“I think she was put there.”

Storer says he and Ryals were best friends.

Their close bond blossomed into romance over the years.

“She’s very funny, very lovable, very caring person, very Christian person… and I was very proud of her, you know… turning herself around.”

He says she was doing her best to turn her life around after a troubled past.

When he last saw her Friday he says something was off.

As she left his home he didn’t know where she was going, but has since learned she’d gone out just hours before her body was found.

FOX10 News has asked MPD if anyone has been brought in for questioning, but as of Sunday afternoon, we’re told there are no new updates.

Ryals leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

