Massachusetts State Police trooper to face assault charges after arrest

WRENTHAM, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper is on administrative leave after being accused of assault and battery.

Michael Atton appeared briefly before a judge Monday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault and battery.

Wrentham police were called Saturday to an apartment complex along Ledgeview Way called The Point Apartments for a woman who had fallen by the pool.

The alleged victim had older bruises on her arms and legs.

She told police Atton had forced her arms behind her back and threw her to the ground earlier Saturday and that the abuse was ongoing.

“Upon being notified of his arrest, the department immediately relieved him of duty pending an internal hearing to be held this week and opened an internal investigation into the matter. The trooper, per department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the State Police until further notice,” a spokesman for State Police said in a statement.

Atton’s attorney said his client denies the allegations.

