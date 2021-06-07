Police: Teen, child shot in Milwaukee’s south side

National-World

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened hours apart near South 11th Street and West Hayes Avenue.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were shot around 8:40 p.m. Friday.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Then, just after midnight, police said someone shot a 20-year-old man near the same location.

He is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two shootings are related and are searching for the shooters.

A 52-year-old man was shot near North 20th Street and West Concordia Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.

He was expected to survive.

There was a double shooting at about 1 a.m. near North 11th and West Burleigh streets.

A 54-year-old man was killed and a 75-year-old man is in serious but stable condition.

Police have not made arrests in any of the shootings.

Investigators have not released descriptions of any of the shooters.

None of the victims have been identified.

No other details were available.

