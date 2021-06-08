Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run remembered with ghost bike at crime scene

National-World

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Grieving family members of a 37-year-old man, who was struck and killed while riding his bike in a hit-and-run, have put up a ghost bike at the scene where the crime occurred Saturday morning in northeast Harris County.

It happened around 4 a.m. along C.E. King Parkway near Tidwell, and that driver is still on the loose, deputies say.

Family identified the victim as Alex Cerda, who was on his way home from a friend’s house.

Deputies said Cerda was picking up his bike in the outside lane when the driver struck him. The driver drove off, leaving him to die at the scene.

The family said his bike was his main source of transportation because he was mentally disabled and could not drive.

A witness reportedly followed after the car that struck him but lost it heading eastbound on Green River Drive, according to family. They were told it was a larger, dark-colored SUV.

“It’s hard to believe that my youngest son is gone because of someone’s stupidity,” said Zenaida, Cerda’s mother.

The family said they want that person to come forward and accept responsibility for what they did.

“You hurt me in my heart really bad leaving the scene like that. And I want you to come forward and admit what you did to him,” Cerda’s mother said. “That’s my son that I lost and I can’t have him back anymore. I love him so much and now I can’t hear his voice anymore or talk to him anymore, because his life was taken. Please come forward and identify yourself, because I want justice for my son.”

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they’re asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. The family is offering a $2,000 reward.

