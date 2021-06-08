Chemist trades lab coat for kitchen hat

National-World

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Lebanon woman has left behind the world of environmental chemistry to run a food truck.

For 20 years, Gina Hayes worked as an Environmental Chemist in Nashville, making sure the water was drinkable. One year ago, Hayes dumped the lab coat for an apron.

“I was a chemist at an environmental corporation,” Hayes said. “Important work, good pay, and prestige, but out here seemed better.”

Her food truck Hillbilly Shack Delights is between Carthage and Lebanon. She makes cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, quesadillas, burritos, and chicken Philly cheese steaks.

“It was my dream actually from the beginning,” Hayes said. “Making people happy with food.”

All this a daring long shot and big risk to an abandoned highway corner that’s pretty in its own way. This experience filled Hayes with character.

