Miley Cyrus performing for vaccinated Nashville residents tonight

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to announce she will be performing a concert in Nashville to celebrate National Pride Month tonight.

In order to get tickets, you must be able to provide proof of being fully vaccinated.

Cyrus announced in a tweet she will be singing covers and originals with hand-picked guests of the show.

The show will be her “Stand By Me” special. The location has yet to be announced, but she did say that it will happen on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Nashville.

