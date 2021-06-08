Yellow fever mosquito detected

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (KOVR) — A mosquito that can spread yellow fever was detected in San Joaquin County.

The invasive insect was found in Stockton’s Brookside neighborhood, according to the county’s Mosquito and Vector Control District. This is the third year in a row this yellow fever mosquito has been found in the county.

“This is the earliest find of the yellow fever mosquito in the last three years for San Joaquin County,” said Aaron Devencenzi, spokesperson of the district. “The public can help prevent the spread of these invasive mosquitoes by calling in daytime biting mosquitoes to the district.”

Yellow fever is a potentially deadly disease that can lead to bleeding and organ failure.

The district said it will continue surveillance efforts by placing traps meant for collecting the insect and mosquito eggs.

The yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, is known to be able to transmit various viruses, including dengue, Zika, and chikungunya, the district said. County officials also said the California Department of Public Health has recorded 22 Aedes aegypti findings between 2011-2021.

Additionally, there is no evidence that any of the aforementioned viruses have been transmitted by the mosquitoes, which are black and white and about a quarter of an inch in size.

The district said yellow fever mosquitos lay their “eggs just above the water line in small containers and vessels that hold water, such as dishes under potted plants, birdbaths, ornamental fountains, tin cans, or discarded tires.” The public is advised to inspect their yards and remove even the slightest amounts of standing water and unnecessary containers around properties.

Residents experiencing mosquito bites during the day are advised to report them to the district immediately.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.