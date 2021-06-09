‘Disturbing on many levels:’ New video shows MTA bus slam into Brooklyn building

National-World

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New video shows the moment an MTA bus slammed into a building this week in Brooklyn, leaving 16 people hurt.

The video shows the bus parked before it accelerates and crashes into a truck. The driver then swerves off the road and into the building.

An MTA spokesperson called the video “disturbing on many levels.”

“The video is disturbing on many levels, raising questions about whether basic safety rules were followed,” the statement read. “The incident remains under investigation and we will have more to say when that is complete.”

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Lincoln Road in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities said the 55-year-old driver has been on the job for 13 years.

Investigators are still working to determine what went wrong.

