Milwaukee woman accused of setting husband on fire as he slept

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting her husband on fire as he slept.

Tuhonsty Marie Smith has been charged with the following:

Arson of building

Mayhem, domestic abuse assessments

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Officials were called to a home near Center Street and Carlton Place around 4 a.m. on June 2. A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Police said the incident was domestic violence related.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told investigators he’s been in a relationship with Tuhonsty Smith for more than eight years. The victim stated he felt like he was walking on eggshells for the past three to four months and noticed Smith acting strangely. He told officials Smith sprayed spray paint in the basement but did not know if she was huffing it or what the intent was. He also noticed Smith’s pill bottles were in the basement and it appeared she was taking more than prescribed.

On June 2, the victim finished work around 2:30 p.m. and told officials he went home to his residence near Center Street and Carlton Place — where he lives with Smith. He stated Smith wouldn’t talk to him and was “pacing around the house.” Later that evening, the victim told investigators he and Smith got into a verbal fight because he told her he was moving out, without her. The victim stated Smith’s “weird” behavior increased because he told her he planned on leaving her.

That night, after the victim went to bed, investigators say Smith set the victim on fire. He suffered second and third degree burns all over his upper body, including chest, head, ears, hands, neck and face.

Smith was taken into custody and stated to officials she has mental health issues and her mind was racing. She allegedly stated she took some prescription medications around 2 a.m. for some mental health issues, and then set her husband’s head on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, Smith told investigators she started eating chicken wings the day of the fire and thought her husband poisoned them. Smith allegedly stated she waited until he was asleep and then poured some lighter fluid in a cup and went where he was sleeping. Smith stated she poured the fluid on his head and ignited the liquid with a lighter. Smith allegedly stated she was not trying to kill the victim.

Smith is due in court for an initial appearance on June 9.

