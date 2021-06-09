NBA player’s brother reportedly robbed at gunpoint in downtown Atlanta

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police released the frantic 911 call involving the robbery of an NBA player’s brother.

The reported armed robbery happened on June 6 around 4 a.m. at One12 Courtland Apartments, located at 112 Courtland Street. One of the victims in the robbery was Enes Kanter’s brother. Kanter plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. Kanter tweeted a statement and surveillance video of the incident.

A woman who was with Kanter’s brother at the time of the robbery told the 9-1-1 dispatcher, “we just got robbed at gunpoint. They took my phone; they took my boyfriend’s chain. They took everything.”

The caller said the suspects had laser pointers on their guns pointed at them during the robbery.

Getting more emotional, the 9-1-1 caller said, “I need you to find this person because this is ridiculous; do you know how much taxes I pay to this f***** town…; I do not deserve this…I just had two guns pointed at my head. I feel like a hostage in my own country.”

According to Atlanta police, a woman and two men said they were robbed at gunpoint by four or five young males.

The victims told police they previously encountered the young males at 1492 Piedmont Avenue in northeast Atlanta. The victims said suspects harassed them at the Piedmont Avenue location. “One victim advised one of the suspects snatched his necklace off of his neck and left a scratch mark. The victim (was) able to recover his necklace and left the location,” according to an Atlanta police report.

When the victims arrived at 112 Courtland Street, the same suspects approached the victims again and the suspects reportedly pointed guns at them, demanding they give them their belongings, according to police.

Hours after the reported robbery, Kanter tweeted surveillance video of a person with a gun robbing individuals in a parking garage.

Kanter’s tweet stated, “I’m shocked and disgusted. My little brother (Ahmet) walking around Atlanta, gets a gun pulled on him, and robbed.”

Kanter went on to say, “When will we have some normal gun control measures? This is not okay & not normal. We need to keep demanding peace & change, and stop putting guns in people’s hands.”

This is the latest incident in Atlanta following a violent weekend.

During an unrelated police call on Saturday, Atlanta police announced the arrest of a man connected to shooting a jogger in Buckhead.

On Monday, Sharon Gay, Atlanta mayoral candidate, announced her campaign will hold a press conference outlining her public safety and police reform platform. She is expected to introduce her campaign’s law enforcement advisor, Dr. Cedric Alexander. Dr. Alexander served as police chief for the DeKalb County police department from 2013 to 2017.

