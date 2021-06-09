Police ID man accused of breaking into West Asheville homes while naked

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have identified a man accused of breaking into several West Asheville homes earlier this week and assaulting several residents while naked.

Authorities said a tip led detectives to James Cody Pickard. However, police have been unable to find him.

Pickard, 35, stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. Pickard is believed to be in the Oakley area.

Pickard has 26 open warrants for:

first-degree burglary (4 counts)

attempted first-degree burglary (2 counts)

common law robbery

attempted common law robbery (2 counts)

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny of a motor vehicle (2 counts)

attempted larceny of a motor vehicle

felony larceny after breaking and entering (3 counts)

felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle

larceny (2 counts)

first-degree trespassing

simple assault (2 counts)

communicating threats

damage to personal property (3 counts)

Anyone with information about Pickard’s whereabouts may provide anonymous information to APD using the TIP2APD smartphone app or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. Information can also be shared by calling APD at 828-252-1110.

