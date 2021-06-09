St. Louis City residents encouraged to apply for open positions

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is encouraging city residents to apply for vacant positions since the hiring freeze has been lifted.

According to the mayor’s office, there are more than 100 open positions in the City of St. Louis. Among the open positions are lifeguards, recreation assistants and emergency dispatchers.

“St. Louis is on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and this is an opportunity for residents to play an important role in our City’s comeback,” said Mayor Jones. “These are quality jobs that offer competitive pay by skill level, starting at $15 an hour, and a great benefits package. If we can fill these critical vacancies, we can not only improve public services, but also support St. Louis residents and their families with good-paying jobs.”

