UA Chancellor discusses Fulbright statue history, possible removal

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — University of Arkansas Chancellor talked with lawmakers for about an hour Tuesday on the decision to move the statue of former Arkansas Senator James William Fulbright.

The University of Arkansas chancellor said while the Fulbright name should remain on the College of Arts and Sciences, his statue should be moved to a different campus location.

These recommendations come from a letter by Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz released to the campus community in May.

Tuesday he listened to lawmakers, some who are graduates of the university, who had an issue with moving the statue from its current location outside Old Main.

“You have to keep the history. And in fact the recommendation that I’m making is actually to boost the historic. What we do with the history around Senator Fulbright.” Steinmetz told lawmakers Tuesday. “So what I’m really suggesting in recommending that to Dr. Bobbitt and the board is that we not diminish Senator Fulbright at all, but actually celebrate that history but to celebrate the complete story of the history not just things that we pick and choose to talk about. That includes all the great things that he did at which are just tremendously in number but also the failures that he had historically as well. So, I’m really in favor of increasing that history and that study of history not diminishing it.”

The College of Arts and Sciences is named after Fulbright.

Steinmetz said the statue should be moved to a place where visitors can go and hear the entire story of Fulbright.

“I believe this will provide us an opportunity to honestly confront our history as a university and a state rather than simply hide from it by totally removing the Fulbright legacy from the campus,” Steinmetz said in the letter.

Specific concerns surrounding Fulbright center on his civil rights record. He opposed civil rights and voting legislation during his time as a U.S. Senator from 1945 to 1974. He also signed the Southern Manifesto, a document opposing the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.

In the letter, the chancellor said on the other hand, the university must also weigh his contributions as a president of the university and as a U.S. senator. Fulbright was opposed to the Vietnam War. He also established the Fulbright International Exchange Program, one of the most prestigious and far-reaching scholarship programs in the world.

“It reflects his commitment to internationalism and world peace,” Steinmetz said.

As for the Fulbright name on the arts and sciences college, Steinmetz said he believes it is in the best interest of the university to retain the connection.

“It is also associated with a renowned program that has promoted international understanding through education while also impacting thousands of lives,” Steinmetz said. “We cannot and should not erase this history and connection to our campus, primarily for the educational value his presence brings to the campus.”

In April, a university-formed committee released its recommendations surrounding the controversial legacy on campus.

The committee suggested that the Fulbright statue could be moved to the University of Arkansas museum or elsewhere where it could be contextualized and teach about Fulbright’s legacy.

It also recommended removing the Fulbright name from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Further, the committee recommended removing the name of Charles Brough from Brough Commons.

Upon this recommendation, Chancellor Steinmetz requested that the Board of Trustees allow the university to remove this name from the dining hall.

Brough was Arkansas’ governor in 1919 during the Elaine Massacre. He praised the white community and blamed Black people for the violence. He oversaw the process that sent Black men to prison and condemned twelve to death.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz originally wrote the recommendation letter to University of Arkansas System President Don Bobbitt on May 19. Bobitt shared it with the Board of Trustees May 27.

“These decisions do not come easily, and I fully recognize that people will feel a range of emotions from elation to disappointment,” Steinmetz said. “Ultimately, the goal and desire is to create a healthy dialogue, to minimize hurt feelings, and challenge false dichotomies – that you are either against Fulbright and Brough or else you are a racist. It is just more complicated than that.”

