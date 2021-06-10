18-yo gets ticket for driving 128 mph on his birthday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A birthday boy will probably remember this joyride for years to come – for all the wrong reasons.

California Highway Patrol says, around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers spotted a car speeding up Interstate 5 near Lambert Road.

An officer clocked the car at 128 mph, CHP says. The driver was also seen cutting off slower traffic.

Eventually, officers caught up to the car and pulled the driver over. As they quickly found out, this driver had just turned 18 barely a few hours prior.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was cited and will now be facing a fine of about $800 – not to mention the higher insurance rates that he’ll have to pay later on.

CHP also noted that, while this incident ended safely, traffic collisions are the #1 cause of death for young adults. About 4,000 teenagers died in crashes each year, officers say.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.