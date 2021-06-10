An 18-year-old and her baby in Texas are found safe after alleged kidnapping

National-World

An 18-year-old and her baby who were believed to have been kidnapped in Texas have been found safe, Corpus Christi police said Thursday.

An Amber Alert and a Clear Alert were issued for the pair by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday night.

A man named Kristian Garcia is in custody in connection with the case, Corpus Christi police said in a Facebook post Thursday, providing no other additional information.

According to a news release from the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD), officers responded to reports of a kidnapping of the 1-year-old and her mother Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were told that Garcia, 24, “entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora without consent,” the release said.

The person who called police told officers Garcia forced Zamora and her daughter Zaylee Zamora to leave with him against their will “and they are believed to be in danger,” according to the release.

Garcia has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery, according to CCPD.

No additional information was provided regarding the active warrants.

The release said the three were last seen in a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates 4SJKC.

On Wednesday, Corpus Christi police told CNN that officers located a white Escalade believed to be used in the alleged kidnapping, but could not specify where the vehicle was found.

Police did confirm they discovered the Escalade within the city, according to Gena Pena, the senior public information officer for CCPD.