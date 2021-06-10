Bear spotted in subdivision

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MONROE COUNTY, Illinois (KMOV) — A bear has been spotted in a Metro East subdivision.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday a large bear was seen in the subdivision of Chantilly Village near Old Baum Church Road. The department said they are working with the Illinois Conservation Police.

Residents are urged to not feed, approach or shoot the bear. The sheriff’s department is also asking residents to not leave dog or cat food outside and to not put trash cans out until the day of pickup.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.