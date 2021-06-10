Boy honors fallen deputy with one-mile run

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — A 12-year-old Florida boy honored fallen Baldwin County Deputy Bill Smith with a one-mile run on Wednesday.

Zechariah Cartledge has run more than 900 miles in the past two years in honor of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. He started a non-profit called Running 4 Heroes and dedicates each mile he runs to a specific officer.

Mile 926 was dedicated to Deputy Smith.

“You know, even though he passed away. Because of him, and other people, the swimmers were able to be saved,” Cartledge said. “He dedicated his last few minutes to help save those people’s lives. And what an amazing man he sounded like he was.”

He will be sending Deputy Smith’s family the blue and red lined flag he ran with.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.