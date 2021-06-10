Former nanny accused of using drugs with teen reaches plea deal

National-World

POCATELLO, ID (eastidahonews.com) — A former live-in nanny accused of convincing a teen to use drugs has reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors.

Wanda May Mansfield, 34, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child, and in exchange, a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

District Court Judge Robert Naftz will sentence Mansfield on July 12.

Mansfield was arrested on April 7 after she allegedly convinced a 13-year-old girl in her care to smoke marijuana and lie to parents and school administrators about it. The girl described some of the drugs she smoked with Mansfield as “weed crystals,” leading investigators to suspect the drug use may have included more serious substances.

While in Mansfield’s care, the girl also allegedly used her father’s credit card to make online purchases without his permission.

Mansfield faces one to 10 years in prison and fines up to $50,000 for the felony injury to a child charge.

