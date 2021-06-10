Ga. nonprofit receives $17 million grant to address the affordable housing crisis in metro Atlanta

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — As Georgians work to get back to normal following the pandemic, many in metro Atlanta are experiencing another obstacle: the lack of affordable housing.

To alleviate the housing problem, Housing and Urban Development allocated over $17 million to Georgia through the nation’s Housing Trust Fund for affordable housing. The money will be administered by the Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation.

The federal grant may be used for the production or preservation of affordable housing through the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction, and/or rehabilitation of non-luxury housing with suitable amenities.

According to officials, Rainbow provides housing services to 171 affordable units in Atlanta.

“HUD exists to support housing and create thriving communities for all. At a crucial time when the pandemic-suppressed economy impacts all Americans, this funding is a prime example of how HUD can effectively lift up those low-income households that are most negatively impacted,”said Flynann Janisse, Executive Director of Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation.

“We are thankful that the Housing Trust Fund will be replenished so that our organization and others like us can continue to create and maintain safe and affordable homes for families across the country.”

