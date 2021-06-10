Homeowners want something done about dangerous curve

National-World

ROWLETT, Texas (KTVT) — Some North Texas homeowners are demanding action over a road they say puts their lives in danger.

It’s a portion of Dalrock Road in Rowlett where homes along a curve are sustaining damage at an alarming rate.

“We can’t even sleep, you hear anything you panic,” says Israel Ruiz who is one of several homeowners CBS 11 News spoke to.

A pickup truck crashing into a house in February was among the worst of many frightening wrecks from vehicles that fail to negotiate a sharp curve sending them toward the homes that back up to the road.

It’s the reason Ruiz rarely leaves his kids alone in their backyard and why he even stopped working on a play area.

“I don’t want them in the backyard we have the backyard we can’t even use it,” says Ruiz.

Kristi Mikulec’s home has also had 2 close calls.

“It was at 3 o’clock in the morning and another one came through the fence and it’s been anxiety and nightmares, terrifying for my daughter, who sleeps in my room,” she says.

The City of Rowlett says it’s addressing the problem.

Earlier this spring, the city hired an engineering firm which recommended more warning signs, better paving material and increased speed enforcement among other improvements.

But homeowners say it hasn’t worked and anything less than speed bumps or guard rails put their families at risk.

“There’s been 2 or 3 wrecks that’s happened, since they did all that,” he says.

Ruiz says he can’t afford to move and believes it’s only a matter of time before another near miss or worse.

