House vandalized after owner encourages neighbors to get vaccinated

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A Tempe house was hit with vandalism overnight after the homeowners wrote a message on their garage encouraging people to get vaccinated. It says, “Love Thy Neighbor, Get Vaccinated” along with vaccination information. On Wednesday, neighbors and the homeowner woke up to the message defaced with hateful graffiti.

“I was shocked,” said neighbor Erik Tinker. “It is unfortunate when someone defaces a neighborhood like this.”

Someone wrote, “I am a white rocest [racist]. More righteous than you and woke,” over the garage. “First thing is they might need to learn to spell. It looks like young kids maybe unfortunately,” said Tinker.

Tinker has lived in the neighborhood for five years. He said he appreciated his neighbors encouraging the community to get their shots. The overnight attack is leaving the father and others in the neighborhood uneasy.

“It is unfortunate. You want to teach your kids right and wrong, obviously that is not the way you go about something when you are sending a message,” said Tinker.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the homeowner but she did not want to talk. Tempe police confirmed a report was filed Wednesday and it is investigating the incident.

