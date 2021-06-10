Mohamed ElBaradei Fast Facts

National-World

Here is a look at the life of Mohamed ElBaradei, former director general of the IAEA and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Personal

Birth date: June 17, 1942

Birth place: Cairo, Egypt

Birth name: Mohamed Mostafa ElBaradei

Father: Mostafa ElBaradei, an attorney

Mother: Aida (Hegazi) ElBaradei

Marriage: Aida (Elkachef) ElBaradei

Children: Laila and Mostafa

Education: University of Cairo, bachelor’s degree in Law, 1962; New York University School of Law, doctorate in International Law, 1974

Timeline

1964 – Begins his career in the Egyptian Diplomatic Service. Serves in the Permanent Missions of Egypt to the United Nations in New York and Geneva.

1974-1978 – Special assistant to the Foreign Minister of Egypt.

1980 – Senior fellow in charge of the International Law Program at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research.

1981-1987 – Adjunct professor of international law at New York University School of Law.

1984 – Joins the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a legal adviser.

December 1997-November 2009 – Director General of the IAEA.

March 7, 2003 – In a presentation to the UN Security Council, ElBaradei says the IAEA “to date found no evidence or plausible indication of the revival of a nuclear weapon program in Iraq.”

October 7, 2005 – Receives the Nobel Peace Prize, jointly with the IAEA, for efforts “to prevent nuclear energy from being used for military purposes and to ensure that nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is used in the safest possible way.”

February 2006 – Receives the Greatest Nile Collar, Egypt’s highest honor.

January 2011 – Participates in protests in Cairo and is placed under house arrest, a source tells CNN.

April 26, 2011 – ElBaradei’s book, “The Age of Deception: Nuclear Diplomacy in Treacherous Times,” is published.

July 14, 2013 – Is sworn in as Egypt’s interim vice president for foreign relations.

August 14, 2013 – Resigns as vice president for foreign relations and steps down to protest the heavy police response to anti-government demonstrators. He moves to Vienna before the end of the month.