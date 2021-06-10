Mom, son train together to become firefighters

National-World

SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) — In today’s “Morning Moms,” we are highlighting a very special duo who heard a call to serve and answered.

Denise King from Smyrna usually plays cheerleader to her two sons, 17-year-old Gabriel and 24-year-old Damien.

But during the pandemic, Denise and Gabe took on a new adventure: They started the process of becoming firefighters.

The pair joined the Smyrna Delaware Citizens Hose Volunteer Company in September.

But then the real work began.

The two spent nights and weekends attending the New Castle County Fire School.

It meant quizzes, tests and countless hours of hands-on training.

During that same time, Denise was working full-time at a health care facility and Gabe was finishing up his junior year in High school.

Gabe is on the autism spectrum and has wanted to be a firefighter since he was 5.

And last month they both reached their goal and were able to graduate together.

Denise says they did it by motivating one another.

“It’s truly been a phenomenal experience training together with my son Gabriel. We are honored to have been able to attend together, to graduate together, to train and learn together,” Denise said. “I think it’s been an awesome experience for us to be able to grow together and support one another, as well as encourage one another through this journey.”

Denise and Gabe still have another year of training, but have already been able to go on several calls with the fire company.

