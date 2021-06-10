Seven-foot alligator wanders into post office through automatic doors

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SPRING HILL, Florida (WFOR) — An early morning visitor to a Florida post office received quite a surprise when the customer stumbled upon a large alligator wandering in the lobby.

The 7-foot foot wayward alligator simply walked into the post office through the building’s automatic double doors, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The post office is located in Spring Hill, north of Tampa.

The customer was entering the post office at 3:30 a.m. to mail a package and spotted the unwanted visitor.

A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely removed the gator out of the building.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.