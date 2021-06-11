Artists to touch up Black Lives Matter! mural

National-World

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A nonprofit that was formed during the creation of the Black Lives Matter! mural last year in downtown Cincinnati is gathering this week to restore and rededicate the mural.

The mural was painted by teams of artists and dedicated at the city’s Juneteenth celebration. The mural currently spans an entire city block in front of City Hall.

The city will again shut down down Plum Street between Eighth and Ninth streets Friday until Monday, June 21, for the repainting of the mural.

The mural will be revealed Friday, June 18, in front of City Hall.

Black Art Speaks is hosting a week events to celebrate freedom leading up to the unveiling.

Throughout the week, the group will be inviting people to help artists repaint the mural as well as participate in programs, panel discussions and other interactive events.

The week of events begins Saturday and goes until June 19.

Black Art Speaks was formed during the creation of the Black Lives Matter! mural. The nonprofit aims to elevate Black voices and support Black artists and their work.

