Cops: Man on parole tried to rob same bank twice

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WALA) — An Alabama man apparently thought he could rob the same Mississippi bank branch twice — while out on bond for an earlier robbery, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Branch, 40, of Chickasaw Thursday afternoon. He is charged with armed robbery of the Navigator Credit Union branch in Highway 614.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Branch allegedly held up the same credit union branch.

In the earlier instance, authorities say, Branch wore a hat, a hoodie and a face covering. Sheriff Mike Ezell says when Branch showed up again Thursday, he wore a face covering and long sleeves.

Neighboring business owners recognized the white pickup truck driven by Branch in March, according to investigators. They called 911.

When deputies arrived, they searched Branch and found a note from the March holdup. He is charged with robbery in that case.

Before the latest holdups, Branch was out of jail after being charged with the January armed robbery at Singing River Federal Credit Union on Highway 63 in Moss Point, Miss. He used a threatening note in that robbery too, authorities say.

Branch is jailed at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

