Cops say man shoots himself in front of officers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Following a car crash and a short chase, Omaha police deputy chief Ken Kanger said one person died in a shooting Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place in the area of 36th and Laurel.

The incident initially started around 8:10 p.m. Thursday when police officers noticed a blue Chevrolet Camaro with expired license plates driving north and tried to pull it over. Officers reported the vehicle ran a stop sign at 34th Street and Laurel Avenue.

It then crashed into a truck that was traveling eastbound at that intersection.

Kanger said a woman and several small children were in the car. One child had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Officers said at that time the driver left the vehicle, was armed with a handgun, and ran into the neighborhood.

Officials report officers began looking for the suspect and found him in a back yard near 36th Street and Laurel Avenue.

“Officers advised radio that he had a Black male who was armed and he was giving the individuals command to put the gun down, then advised radio shots were fired,” Kanger said.

Kanger noted that no officers fired their weapons and that investigators found a handgun at the scene.

“What typically happens in an incident like this is we’ll also examine the officer and do a round count and examine his weapon along with the interview,” Kanger said.

Kanger said the Nebraska State Patrol and likely one additional law enforcement agency will investigate this death. Kanger said officers were wearing body cameras. That video will be examined.

A woman and several small children were in the car. Kanger said one child had minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Officers have not identified the driver.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.